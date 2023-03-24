Politics

Allah sent Lord Ram to show right path: Farooq Abdullah

Allah sent Lord Ram to show right path: Farooq Abdullah

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 24, 2023, 04:43 pm 3 min read

Farooq Abdullah said that Lord Ram is everyone's god and Allah had sent him to guide everyone

In a veiled attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National Conference MP and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah said that some people want to capitalize on the name of Lord Ram. While addressing a gathering in Udhampur on Thursday, he said Lord Ram is everyone's god and Allah had sent him to guide everyone, quoting a late Pakistani cleric.

Why does this story matter?

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are likely later this year since it was stripped of its statehood and declared a Union Territory in 2019.

Abdullah met the Election Commission (ECI) last week to push for the polls, which the BJP is also preparing for.

Notably, the erstwhile state's Assembly was disbanded in 2018 after the BJP withdrew support for the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

BJP might inaugurate Ram Mandir on day of election: Abdullah

Referring to the polls, Abdullah said, "The exams are coming very soon, and huge amounts of money will be flown here. Our mothers and daughters will be repeatedly told about the temple. It might also happen, that they (BJP) will inaugurate the Ram Mandir on that day itself." He said that the BJP would use Ram Temple as a tool to divert people's attention.

They don't love Ram, want to sell his name: Abdullah

Abdullah hinted at broader alliance for elections

Reportedly, Abdullah delivered his speech at a rally commemorating the 41st anniversary of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, which was founded in 1982 by Prof. Bhim Singh. In the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla, the former Union minister hinted at forming a broader alliance for the polls. Notably, Udhampur is a stronghold of the Panthers Party.

Poor women collecting oil from diyas in Varanasi: Abdullah

Abdullah said, "Lord Ram is the god of everyone, Muslims, Christians, and others. Similarly, Allah is also everyone's god, not just of Muslims." "I would like to tell the mothers and daughters, that we have to end this seed of hate being sown. In Varanasi, a huge diya lighting ceremony was organized, but poor women were seen collecting oil from the diyas," he added.

Abdullah urged people to strengthen Panthers Party

He also urged people to support Panthers Party president Harsh Dev Singh, claiming that there have been constant attempts to break the party. "If you want to form your own government and restore...dignity, you shouldn't desist from sacrificing your lives for that," he said.

Mehbooba Mufti called on all Opposition parties to unite

It wasn't clear if any PDP leader was invited to the event. Earlier, PDP leader and former CM Mehbooba Mufti called on all Opposition parties to unite to take on the BJP in the 2024 General Elections. She stated that a grand Opposition alliance requires the Congress as its nucleus, but the BJP is causing a rift among parties to prevent this from happening.