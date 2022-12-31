India

J&K: 172 terrorists killed in 93 encounters in 2022

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 31, 2022, 07:16 pm 3 min read

According to Kashmir Zone Police, 172 terrorists were killed in Kashmir Valley in 2022

The year 2022 witnessed the killing of 172 terrorists, including top commanders and 42 foreigners, in 93 successful anti-terror operations by Jammu and Kashmir Police and security personnel in the Kashmir valley, according to Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone. Kumar also disclosed that 29 civilians and 26 security personnel were killed in the 2022 terrorist strikes.

Why does this story matter?

While Jammu and Kashmir's administrations claimed that terrorist activities have been on the decline, the region witnessed a spike in targeted killings, especially against Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) and non-local laborers.

Currently, many KP employees are protesting in demand for their relocation to outside the valley.

Notably, nearly 40 people have been killed in targeted attacks this year, including KPs and security officials.

108 killed terrorists belonged to LeT, its offshoot TRF

The majority of the killed terrorists (108) belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) or its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), followed by 35 from Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), 22 from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), four from Al-Badr, and three from Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), Kashmir Zone Police said quoting Kumar. "26 security forces personnel, including 14 J&K Police personnel, died in terror attacks and encounters in 2022," the police added.

Terrorists killed 29 civilians in 2022

Kashmir Police also said that nearly 29 civilians were killed by terrorists in the valley. "Of the 29 civilian casualties, 21 Hindus, including three Kashmiri Pandits, and 15 Muslims, were locals, and eight were from other states.

'100 fresh recruitments into terrorist ranks'

"Majority of terrorists involved in these terror crimes have been neutralized," Kumar said. "All terrorists involved in these terror crimes have been neutralized except Basit Dar and Adil Wani who will be neutralized soon," the ADGP said. He claimed 2022 saw 100 fresh recruitments into terrorist ranks--a decline of 37% compared to the previous year.

100% success in peace and stability, claims Kashmir Zone Police

On L&O front, we have achieved 100% success in peace & stability. From 2897 cases of L&O incidents in 2016 to 26 minor cases in 2022. No civilian lost life in firing while handling L&O problems in last more than 3 years: ADGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 31, 2022

Huge arms and ammunition recovered during the anti-terror operations

In terms of weapons and ammunition, Kumar stated that 360 weapons were captured during encounters. He also claimed to have busted many terror modules in 2022 and recovered 121 AK-series rifles, eight M4 Carbines, and 231 pistols. Furthermore, prompt confiscation of IEDs, sticky bombs and grenades prevented significant terror attacks, according to him.

Two remarkable changes in society: Kashmir Police on terrorism

Two remarkable changes observed in society; House owners started denying shelter to terrorists and Parents don’t feel proud if their wards join terrorism. Rather they appeal them to return back, curse terrorists openly & work with JKP for the return of their wards: ADGP Kashmir — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 31, 2022

NIA registers 73 cases in 2022 across India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered an "all-time high" of 73 cases across the country in 2022, officials said Saturday. "The registered cases are 19.67% from the 61 cases registered in 2021 and is an all-time high for the agency," a spokesperson for the agency said. On average, about 60 cases were filed by the agency in 2019 and 2020, officials said.