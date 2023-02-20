Bengaluru

IAS vs IPS: Public spat between Karnataka officers gets murkier

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 20, 2023, 06:02 pm 3 min read

A public spat between two women officers has shocked the Karnataka administration, prompting Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to issue a warning

A public spat between Karnataka's two top women officers—IPS officer Roopa Divakar Moudgil and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Abhimaani—that started with corruption allegations has now become murkier. On Sunday, Moudgil allegedly shared private images of Sindhuri on social media, prompting the latter to threaten legal action. Meanwhile, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra issued a warning about the "bad behavior" of two officers.

Why does this story matter?

The regular confrontations between IAS Sindhuri and IPS Moudgil have caused embarrassment for the Karnataka government and have sent shockwaves across the state's bureaucratic spectrum.

Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called it a "personal matter," but as the fight escalated, the state home minister made a strict comment over the issued and promised action against both officers.

IPS Moudgil shared personal photos of Sindhuri on social media

According to reports, Moudgil shared intimate photos of Sindhuri and accused her of sending personal photos to other IAS officers. She has also linked the suicide of IAS officer DK Ravi to Sindhuri, claiming that he was in love with her and took his own life for her. Moudgil also shared a photo of Sindhuri with Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) MLA SR Mahesh.

IAS Sindhuri responds, threatens to sue Moudgil

Following Moudgil's allegations, Sindhuri responded by releasing a detailed statement, threatening to sue her for making unsubstantiated accusations. Sindhuri also challenged her to provide evidence of the allegations that she shared her photos. Fans of the officers were also involved in heated social media debates about their rivalry. Notably, both officers have sizable social media due to their tough stance when dealing with politicians.

Moudgil is suffering from 'mental illness': Sindhuri

Sindhuri also claimed that Moudgil is suffering from "mental illness" while lashing out at her. "Mental illness is a huge problem, it needs to be addressed by medication and counseling. When it affects people in responsible positions, it becomes all the more dangerous," she stated. "Roopa IPS has been driving false, personal vilification campaigns against me which is her standard modus operandi," she alleged.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra warns action against officers

While commenting on the issue, Karnataka Home Minister Jnanendra said, "We are not sitting quiet, action will be taken against them." He said the matter had been discussed with the police chief. "Let them do whatever they want on their personal issues, but coming before the media and behaving the way they are is not right," he said.

How did the fight begin?

Sindhuri, who is presently the Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department, and Moudgil, the MD of Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation, have been feuding since Sindhuri was Mysuru's Deputy Commissioner in 2021. Recently, pictures of Sindhuri and Mahesh in a restaurant went viral, prompting Moudgil to question why an IAS officer would meet with a politician and suggested they made a deal.