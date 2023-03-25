Politics

After Rahul's disqualification, BJP's Kushboo Sundar criticized for old tweet

Mar 25, 2023

Sundar's old tweet has gone viral with several Congress social media accounts sharing it

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha due to his conviction in a 2019 defamation case has created problems for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar. Notably, in a 2018 tweet, the actor-turned-politician said that the surname "Modi" should be redefined as "corruption." The tweet has now gone viral, with several Congress social media accounts sharing it.

Why does this story matter?

On Friday, Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha, a day after he was sentenced to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his comments about PM Narendra Modi's surname.

He was prosecuted for his remark, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

The Congress leader is currently out on bail.

Check out the viral tweet by Sundar in 2018

Congress asks whether BJP would take action against Sundar

Several Congress members, including MP Digvijaya Singh, shared Sundar's tweet and asked whether the BJP would take action against her. "Modi ji, will you also get a defamation case filed against [Sundar] by one of your disciples named 'Modi'? Now she is a member of BJP," Singh tweeted. Notably, Sundar was a member of Congress in 2018 and later joined the BJP in 2020.

Here's the tweet by Congress MP Singh

Sundar has not commented on her tweet

Sundar, who is also a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), has neither commented on her old tweet nor deleted it. Meanwhile, on Gandhi's suspension, Sundar tweeted on Friday, "He [Gandhi] had said a few days back that he is unfortunately a parliamentarian. His words have come true. Moral of the story: think positive. Negativity takes you nowhere!"