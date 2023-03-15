India

Land-for-jobs scam: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, daughter get bail

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 15, 2023, 12:33 pm 2 min read

Former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti were granted bail by a CBI court

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Delhi on Wednesday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar chief minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and their daughter Misa Bharti, in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam case. The court observed that the CBI filed the chargesheet without arrest and scheduled the next hearing for March 29.

Why does this story matter?

The CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing Yadav and his family in an alleged corruption case wherein Yadav is accused of giving out railways jobs in lieu of plots of land during his tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009.

The RJD, however, claims that the action is part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ploy to decimate the Opposition.

Lalu's first court appearance three months after kidney transplant

The 74-year-old former Bihar minister arrived at the Rouse Avenue Court in a wheelchair, three months after a kidney transplant that took place in Singapore after his second daughter, Rohini Acharya donated him a kidney. The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs. 50,000. Reportedly, the investigation began two years ago, but the case was not filed until last year.

Yadav's family bought land at one-fifth price: Investigation agencies

The CBI has alleged that Yadav's family members bought land parcels from candidates or their relatives for up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates in lieu of offering them positions in the railways. The alleged quid pro quo violated the norms and procedures of recruitment. Yadav's son and Bihar's Deputy CM, Tejashwi Yadav, is also under the scanner in this case.

ED raided 24 locations, found unaccounted cash, jewelry

Separately, the ED claimed on Sunday that the current market value of the land acquired by Yadav's family stands at Rs. 200 crore. It carried out raids at 24 locations in Delhi, Patna, Mumbai, and Ranchi and claimed to have found Rs. 1 crore unaccounted cash, $1,900 of foreign currency, over 1.5 kg of gold jewelry, and property documents of Rs. 1.25 crore.

BJP harassing Tejashvi when his wife is expecting child: RJD

Highlighting that Tejashvi's wife is expecting a child, the RJD has accused the BJP of vendetta politics by misusing Central probe agencies to harass its rivals. The ED searched Tejashvi's residence, along with the premises of his sister Ragini Yadav and others, last week. In July last year, the CBI arrested Yadav's former aide, Bhola Yadav.