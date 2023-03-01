Politics

Rahul Gandhi gets a brand new look for Cambridge talk

Rahul Gandhi gets a brand new look for Cambridge talk

Written by Sneha Das Mar 01, 2023, 12:41 pm 2 min read

Rahul Gandhi goes for a transformation for his Cambridge lecture

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently traveled to the UK to deliver a lecture at Cambridge University. Netizens were surprised to see him in a new avatar as RaGa went for a complete makeover prior to the trip. He trimmed his beard and hair which he grew during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and went for a sharp and clean look.

Gandhi's look was shared on social media by Congress leaders

Gandhi was seen sharply dressed in a light blue shirt, a bluish-blackish coat, and a red tie sporting short hair and a trimmed beard. His new look was shared by several Congress leaders on social media and it immediately became a hot topic of discussion. At Cambridge University, he delivered a lecture on "Learning to listen in the 21st century" as a visiting fellow.

Gandhi is on a week-long tour of England

During his lecture, the Wayanad MP spoke about three topics - the Bharat Jodo Yatra, two differing ideologies, and an imperative for a global conversation. Gandhi is on a week-long tour of England and he is going to meet the Indian diaspora in London on March 5. He will also meet the members of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) in London.

Gandhi's appearance went through a change during Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Gandhi scion will also hold a series of interactions with the business community leaders in the country. Looking back, Gandhi's appearance went through a drastic change during the five months of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It all started on September 7, 2022, and continued for 136 days. The 4,000-kilometer-long yatra kickstarted from Kanyakumari and ended in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on January 30.

Gandhi's changing looks were criticized by several political leaders

When Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he was seen in a clean-shaven look and with short hair. As the yatra progressed, he grew his hair and beard out and was always seen clad in a white t-shirt. However, his changing looks were criticized by several political leaders. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Gandhi looked like Iraqi politician Saddam Hussein.