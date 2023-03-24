India

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP after conviction in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP after conviction in defamation case

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 24, 2023, 02:30 pm 1 min read

Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as MP after conviction in 2019 defamation case about Modi surname

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha following his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his remarks about PM Narendra Modi's surname in 2019, ANI reported. On Thursday, a Gujarat court found Gandhi guilty and sentenced him to two years in prison. He was given bail for 30 days and was permitted to appeal the judgment.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress termed the case against Gandhi a representation of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) dictatorship to shush the Opposition.

The BJP has been trying to corner Gandhi, accusing him of defaming India over his recent remarks in the United Kingdom (UK) about the BJP government's alleged stifling of dissent.

Notably, the case against Gandhi was filed in Gujarat, the BJP's stronghold.