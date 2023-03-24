India

Delhi Police files case over pro-Khalistan protest in London

Delhi Police files case over pro-Khalistan protest in London

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 24, 2023, 01:06 pm 1 min read

Protests erupted in many countries after recent action against pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh in India

The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with a pro-Khalistan protest staged in front of the Indian High Commission in London, United Kingdom (UK), on Sunday. Per ANI, the case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP), and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), following the Home Ministry's orders.

Why does this story matter?

The Indian High Commission witnessed protests from Khalistan supporters in response to the Indian government's crackdown against radical preacher and Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh.

On Sunday, the tricolor flying atop the mission in London was pulled down by pro-Khalistani supporters, leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder.

The British authorities condemned the vandalism by calling it "disgraceful" and "completely unacceptable."

UK government launched probe into the matter

Following the violent protest, UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday that a police investigation into the attack was underway. He added that the United Kingdom government "will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff" to prevent and robustly react to such incidents. Meanwhile, around 2,000 protesters gathered in London on Wednesday and tried to breach the barricade.