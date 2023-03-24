India

Amritpal Singh may escape through Nepal, border on high alert

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 24, 2023, 12:50 pm 3 min read

Alert has been put out along the Indo-Nepal border to prevent Amritpal Singh from fleeing the country

Authorities have put the Indo-Nepal border on high alert following intelligence reports about fugitive Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's plans to escape the country through Nepal. Singh is still on the run as of Friday, while the Punjab Police claimed to have gathered the entire trail of his escape. Meanwhile, police have apprehended Singh's other associate from Delhi's Tilak Vihar locality.

Why does this story matter?

On Friday, the manhunt for Singh entered its seventh day, nearly a month after he and his associates stormed the Ajnala Police Station in Punjab with swords and guns in order to release one of their detained associates.

Security authorities believe Singh is an operative of Pakistan's Inter-Services Security (ISI) sent to India to spread narcotics and violence.

Indo-Nepal border put on high alert, Singh pictures pasted: Report

According to India Today, check-posts on the Indo-Nepal border have been put on high alert after intelligence services provided information on Singh's potential escape route. The images of the pro-Khalistani preacher have also been posted along the border, the report said. Agencies also claimed that Singh may have already fled Punjab and might be heading to Nepal to leave the country.

Singh's associate arrested from Delhi's Tilak Vihar

On Thursday, the Delhi Police arrested another alleged associate of Waris Punjab De chief from the national capital. Notably, the Delhi Police along with the Punjab Police held Amit Singh, an insurance agent, from Tilak Vihar a few days ago. While Singh is still evading arrest, Punjab Police have arrested several of his supporters in a major crackdown that began last week.

207 persons detained, criminal cases filed against 30: Punjab Police

The Punjab Police also claimed to have arrested Singh's gunman Tejinder Singh Gill and a woman named Baljitt Kaur, who harbored Singh and his aide Papalpreet in Haryana on Thursday. Punjab Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Gill said that, so far, 207 persons have been detained by the police in connection with Singh's manhunt. Thirty of them were booked under criminal cases, he added.

Police claim CCTV footage allegedly shows Amritpal Singh, his associate

Earlier, police also claimed that Singh might have escaped Punjab in a truck to cross over to Haryana via Jalandhar. They have released the latest CCTV footage, which neither shows Singh nor Papalpreet, but from their gait, police suspect that the man with the umbrella is Singh and the man walking ahead of him is Papalpreet.