Moose Wala's parents to meet Amit Shah in Chandigarh today

Moose Wala's family may press for their demand of probe by a central agency.

The parents of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala are expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh on Saturday evening, as per the PTI report. They had already left their home for Chandigarh, it said. Shah will visit the city to meet with the leaders of the Punjab BJP. Later, he will kick off the 'Khelo India Youth Games' in Panchkula, Haryana.

Moose Wala's killing has sparked a political row in Punjab and brought gang wars to the fore.

The Opposition had also accused the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government of endangering VIPs by downsizing their security cover last week.

Many are also calling for the dismissal of the Mann government.

Following the criticism, the state government has ordered to restore the security of over 420 VVIPs.

Details Invite was sent to the family for meeting: BJP

The BJP's Punjab leaders had earlier claimed that Moose Wala's family requested a meeting with the Home Minister to press their demands. They said an invite has been extended to the parents of the singer to meet Shah. Singer's father had also demanded a probe by a central agency into the murder in a letter to Shah, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Mann CM Mann assured immediate action

Several leaders had already visited the Moose Wala family. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited his home on Friday, assured his family that his killers would soon be put behind bars. On May 29, unidentified assailants shot and killed the singer-turned-politician in Mansa. His body exhibited 19 bullet damage marks, according to the autopsy report.

Arrests 2 arrested for providing car used in shootout

On Thursday, a Punjab Police team stormed Bhirdana village near Fatehabad and arrested two youths, Pawan Bishnoi and Khan. The Punjab Police, along with the Fatehabad Police, raided the area late on Thursday night and apprehended both the accused. It has been claimed that the two had a hand in providing the Bolero car used in Moose Wala's murder.

Admission Yes, I got Sidhu Moose Wala killed: Bishnoi

Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster, has acknowledged assassinating Moose Wala. "Yes, I got Sidhu Moose Wala killed," Bishnoi reportedly informed the Delhi Police. On Sunday (May 29), the Punjabi singer was killed in the Mansa district following which the Bishnoi gang's name surfaced in connection with the murder. Two other persons were also injured in the shootout.