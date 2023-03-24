India

World Bank president nominee Ajay Banga tests positive for COVID-19

World Bank president nominee Ajay Banga tests positive for COVID-19

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 24, 2023, 11:48 am 1 min read

Ajay Banga was scheduled to meet PM Narendra Modi, but the meeting has been canceled (Photo credit: Twitter/@YeshiSeli)

Ajay Banga, the United States (US) nominee for World Bank president, tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in New Delhi on Thursday. Notably, the Indian American is on a two-day visit to India. He was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. However, all the meetings have now been canceled.

Banga is asymptomatic, quarantining in isolation: US government

"During routine testing, Ajay Banga tested positive for COVID-19 but remains asymptomatic. In adherence with local guidelines, he is quarantining in isolation," the US Treasury Department informed. To note, Delhi was the final stop of Banga's three-week global tour, which started in Africa before progressing to Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The 63-year-old's candidacy was endorsed by India soon after his nomination announcement.