Politics

Manik Saha sworn in as Tripura CM for 2nd time

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 08, 2023, 12:21 pm 1 min read

Manik Saha is a dentist-turned-politician, who joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress (Photo credit: Twitter/@Jishnu_Devvarma)

Manik Saha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura for the second consecutive term on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Agartala. Notably, the BJP won 32 of the 60 seats in the recently concluded Legislative Assembly elections in the state.

More about the 70-year-old dentist-turned-politician

Seventy-year-old Saha is a dentist-turned-politician who joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress. He replaced former CM Biplab Kumar Deb last year to steer the party in the Assembly polls. On Monday, Saha was elected as the leader of the legislature party in a general meeting. He later thanked PM Modi for his constant guidance and support.