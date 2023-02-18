Politics

EAM Jaishankar attacks George Soros for remarks against PM Modi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Feb 18, 2023, 08:42 pm 3 min read

Days after George Soros claimed the ongoing Adani Group controversy would significantly weaken PM Narendra Modi's "stranglehold on India's federal government," External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar tore into the billionaire investor on Saturday. Jaishankar stated that people like Soros begin questioning the democratic structure when the electoral outcomes are not according to their liking while calling him "old, rich, opinionated, and dangerous."

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this week, Soros claimed that Modi would need to "answer questions" regarding the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against Adani Group.

On January 24, American short-seller Hindenburg Research accused Gautam Adani's conglomerate of money laundering using political backing via foreign shell companies and stealing public projects and resources.

Since the report came out, Adani Group has lost over $125 billion.

Soros falsely accused India before: Jaishankar

Addressing an event in Australia, Jaishankar on Saturday said earlier, too, Soros falsely accused India of plotting to strip millions of Muslims of their citizenship. "Few years ago, he actually accused us of planning to strip millions of Muslims of their citizenship, which of course, didn't happen. It was a ridiculous suggestion. But you have to understand what this actually means," the EAM said.

Sorosis old, rich, opinionated, and dangerous: Jaishankar

"I would take a view that Mr. Soros is an old, rich opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works," Jaishankar further said. He added, "Now, if I would only stop at old, rich, and opinionated, I would put it away. But he is old, rich, opinionated, and dangerous."

Video of Jaishnakar's statements on Soros

#WATCH | Mr Soros is an old, rich opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works...such people actually invest resources in shaping narratives: EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/k99Hzf3mGK — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

George Soros's remarks on Modi, Adani that triggered row

On Thursday, during his address at the 2023 Munich Security Conference, Soros said that the ongoing business troubles of Gautam Adani will weaken PM Modi, too. "Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; Adani is accused of stock manipulation [but] Modi is silent on the subject... He will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament," the billionaire reportedly remarked.

Modi's rise fueled by inciting violence against Muslims: Soros

Soros had also reportedly said that Modi "is no democrat," claiming that "inciting violence against Muslims was an important factor in his meteoric rise." The 92-year-old Hungarian-American billionaire's comments coincide with the ongoing controversy regarding the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and the recent raids by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on the news outlet's Mumbai and Delhi offices.

BJP's response to Soros

Naturally, Soros's remarks didn't go down well with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday called upon Indians to respond unitedly to "foreign powers who try to intervene in India's democratic processes." According to ANI, the BJP leader also said that Soros's main target was PM Modi, as he wants to unseat his government.

Soros funding billions of dollars to target Modi: Irani

"The man who broke the Bank of England, and is designated by the nation an economic war criminal, has now pronounced his desire to break Indian democracy," Irani earlier stated. "It is evident from his statements that he has pronounced funding over one billion dollars particularly to target leaders like PM Modi is significant," alleged the Union minister.