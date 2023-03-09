India

Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Modi watch cricket match in Ahmedabad

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 09, 2023, 10:05 am 1 min read

The two leaders reached the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, who is on his maiden visit to India, watched a cricket match in Gujarat with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, ANI reported. The two leaders reached the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning to attend the India-Australia Test series match. To note, Albanese arrived in India on Wednesday for a four-day state visit.

Bilateral meeting to be held on Friday

After the match, Albanese will fly to Mumbai, Maharashtra, where he will visit India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, per reports. The aircraft carrier was commissioned by PM Modi into the Indian Navy in September 2022. Furthermore, a bilateral meeting between the two prime ministers will be held in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the two countries' strategic and economic ties.