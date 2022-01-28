World

Australian PM announces $703M more to protect Great Barrier Reef

Written by Saptak Datta Jan 28, 2022

Australia made a "Reef 2050" plan to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged additional 1 billion Australian dollars ($703 million) to protect the Great Barrier Reef. "We are backing the health of the reef and the economic future of tourism operators, hospitality providers and Queensland communities that are at the heart of the reef economy," said Morrison. The funding will add to the existing $1.4B designated to protect the reef.

Context Why does it matter?

The fresh package is announced to keep the enormous network of corals on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The move also comes ahead of the general elections in May, in which Morrison is aiming to retain power and win the crucial Queensland seat.

Bleaching has impacted 98% of the reef since 1998, while a small percentage remains unaffected, according to a study.

Awareness 'Band-Aid on a broken leg'

The Climate Council, an advocacy organization, compared the latest financing announcement to applying "a Band-Aid on a broken leg." "Unless you are cutting emissions deeply this decade the situation on the reef will only get worse," said the Council's Lesley Hughes, professor of biology, Macquarie University. The expert added the government is adding to the problem by funding fossil fuels that devastate the climate.

Climate change The Great Barrier Reef witnessed three mass bleaching events

During heatwaves in 2016, 2017, and 2020, the Great Barrier Reef saw mass bleaching events, leaving many corals struggling to survive. Bleaching occurs when healthy corals expel algae from their tissues due to spikes in ocean temperatures, depriving them of their vivid colors. A major portion of the government's latest aid will focus on preventing harmful agricultural waste from harming the reef.

Information Australian government failed to tackle climate change

The Australian government has lost support in key cities due to its funding for coal and unwillingness to address the climate change issue. It sparked a slew of election threats from climate-focused independents. After a series of climate-related calamities such as floods, bushfires, and droughts, Australians are heavily in support of measures to mitigate climate change.

Survey 80% Australians support net-zero emissions

According to a survey conducted by the Lowy Institute in Sydney in 2021, 60% of Australians feel global warming is a serious and pressing problem. Eight out of 10 Australians backed a net-zero emissions target by 2050, which was adopted by the Australian government last year before the UN climate summit in Scotland. The economy of Australia is strongly reliant on fossil fuels.