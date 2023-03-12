Business

These Vi postpaid plans offer multiple connections on single bill

Mar 12, 2023

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a range of postpaid plans in India. The telco allows users to avail single-subscriber as well as family recharge packs with multiple connections per bill. If you prefer the ease of paying a single bill for more than one connection, you can opt for a family postpaid plan offered by Vi. Here are the complete details.

Why does this story matter?

The Rs. 699 plan supports two connections

Vi's postpaid plan for Rs. 699 allows two connections. Both primary and secondary members get access to 40GB of data, unlimited calling, 3,000 SMS, and 200GB of monthly data rollover. Additionally, each connection can enjoy VIP access and ZEE5 Premium content on the Vi Movies and TV app. A 6-month ad-free Hungama music plan via the Vi app is also included in the plan.

The pack costing Rs. 999 is valid for four users

Four connections are allowed on Rs. 999 plan. The main member can access 140GB of data. Each secondary member gets 40GB. Every user can avail unlimited calling, 3,000 SMS, 200GB data rollover, VIP access and ZEE5 Premium content on Vi Movies/TV app, and 6-month ad-free Hungama music on Vi app. The primary member enjoys 6-month Prime Video and yearly Disney+ Hotstar subscription, as well.

The top-end plan for Rs. 1,149 allows five connections

The Rs. 1,149 pack supports five connections. The primary number can use 140GB data, whereas secondary members get 40GB of data. The 6-month Prime Video and yearly Disney+ Hotstar access is limited to the main connection. However, each user gets unlimited voice calls, 6-month ad-free Hungama music on Vi app, 3,000 SMS, VIP access/ZEE5 Premium content on Vi Movies/TV app, and 200GB data rollover.

How to enroll in the Vi family postpaid connection?

Head to Vi's family plans page, and select a postpaid plan as desired. On the next window, enter your pin code, mobile number (for contact purposes), choose whether to use an existing or a new number, and fill in your address. Add necessary information for additional member(s), and use the OTP to proceed. You will receive postpaid SIMs in a certain amount of time.