Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 12, 2023, 11:45 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 0.62% from yesterday

Bitcoin has shed 0.98% of its value over the last 24 hours and is now trading at $20,587.75. It is 8.22% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.62% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,479.92. From last week, it is down 5.77%. They have market capitalizations of $397.60 billion and $181.13 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $280.15, which is 0.17% up from yesterday and a 3.65% fall since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 1.13% in the last 24 hours. It is 2% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 2.88%) and $0.066 (up 0.16%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 15.56% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $190 (up 3.26%), $5.3105 (down 8.44%), $0.000011 (down 2.89%), and $1.06 (up 0.45%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 15.56% while Polka Dot has fallen 14.58%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 6.55% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 7.24%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Trust Wallet Token, UNUS SED LEO, XDC Network, TRON, and Monero are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $1.23 (up 10.02%), $3.71 (up 8.21%), $0.022 (up 4.80%), $0.055 (up 3.87%), and $142.37 (up 3.60%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1.01 (up 0.68%), $0.99 (up 2.96%), and $1.01 (up 0.83%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.27%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are BinaryX (old), Bone ShibaSwap, Optimism, Lido DAO, and Osmosis. They are trading at $77.94 (down 12.35%), $1.54 (down 9.73%), $1.92 (down 8.44%), $2.12 (down 7.49%), and $0.88 (down 5.55%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 2%), $14.53 (down 1.35%), $5.50 (down 3.02%), $6.22 (down 0.11%), and $20,651.38 (down 0.22%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, Tezos, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.91 (down 2.93%), $4.75 (down 3.41%), $0.55 (down 1.95%), $0.99 (down 2.31%), and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $951.97 billion, a 1.23% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.1 billion, which marks a 19.41% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.02 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $850.34 billion.