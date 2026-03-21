IPL 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi slams century in KKR intra-squad match

Angkrish Raghuvanshi made a statement with his blistering century in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) intra-squad match ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The Mumbai batter scored an unbeaten 103 off just 55 balls, leading his team to victory. However, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane and pacer Umran Malik struggled to find their rhythm in the intra-squad match.

Match highlights Raghuvanshi's ton leads Purple Knights to victory Raghuvanshi batted at number three and scored a match-winning century while chasing 200 runs. He started cautiously but picked up pace in the middle overs, reaching his hundred off 55 balls. Finn Allen gave an early boost with a quick-fire 23 runs, while Anukul Roy chipped in with an unbeaten 28 off 17 balls to finish the game for the Purple Knights.

Bowling stats Tyagi, Arora, and Chakravarthy shine with the ball Kartik Tyagi was the star performer with the ball, picking up three wickets for 30 runs in his four overs. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy also impressed with two wickets each. Blessing Muzarabani took one wicket as well during the first innings of this intra-squad match ahead of IPL 2026 season.

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Player performance Concerns for KKR with Rahane and Umran's early struggles While there were positives for KKR fans, the early form of captain Ajinkya Rahane and pacer Umran Malik could be a cause for concern. Rahane only managed to score two runs off four balls while Umran leaked runs in his 3.2 overs. The Jammu & Kashmir pacer was taken apart by Raghuvanshi who hit 23 runs against him in one over as he ended the day wicketless conceding 47 runs.

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