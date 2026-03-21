IPL: Has RCB released Yash Dayal amid his legal troubles? 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru fast bowler Yash Dayal was absent from the team's training session at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. The development has triggered a wave of speculation among fans and followers, with many assuming that the franchise may have released him due to his ongoing legal troubles. Dayal was part of RCB's title-winning squad in the last Indian Premier League season but has since become embroiled in controversy due to serious physical abuse charges in two separate Indian states.

Team dynamics Dayal missing from team bus Adding to the speculation, pictures of RCB's team bus for IPL 2026 surfaced on social media, showing every player except Dayal. The Uttar Pradesh cricketer had a decent outing in the 2025 season, picking up 13 wickets. However, his absence from both the training camp and team bus has led fans to believe that he may have been dropped by the franchise due to his ongoing legal issues.

Franchise response Legal proceedings against Dayal Despite the speculation, RCB has remained tight-lipped about Dayal's absence from the training session and team bus. The player is currently embroiled in legal proceedings over allegations against him. Earlier this year, the Rajasthan High Court granted him anticipatory bail in one of the cases after his earlier plea was rejected by a lower court. The matter is still pending in court.

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Personal updates Dayal tied the knot last month In other news, Dayal recently tied the knot with content creator Shweta Pundir in a private ceremony last month. The wedding was held on February 4 and was attended by close family members. Though the couple hasn't officially announced their marriage on social media, Pundir did share a short video reel featuring moments with Dayal on her Instagram account.

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