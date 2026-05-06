India's services sector hits 3-month high as demand surges
What's the story
India's services sector has shown signs of recovery, with the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) hitting a three-month high of 58.2 in April. The index was at 57.5 in March, according to a private survey released on May 6. A PMI score above 50 indicates expansion in business activity and growth within the sector.
Manufacturing growth
Manufacturing PMI also increases to 54.7 in April
The PMI trends for the services sector mirror those of the manufacturing sector, which also saw an increase in its PMI to 54.7 in April from 53.9 in March. This suggests that domestic demand conditions have remained strong at the start of the fiscal year. The resilience of India's services activity over the past year is noteworthy as it has stayed above the 56-mark throughout this period.
External risks
Services PMI peaked at 62.9 last year
The latest improvement in the PMI comes amid rising geopolitical uncertainty due to the West Asia crisis. This indicates that while domestic consumption and business demand continue to support services activity, external risks may be preventing a sharper acceleration in momentum. The PMI for India's services sector had peaked at 62.9 in August 2025 before gradually moderating in subsequent months with an average of 59.4 during FY26.