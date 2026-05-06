India's services sector hits 3-month high as demand surges

Manufacturing growth

Manufacturing PMI also increases to 54.7 in April

The PMI trends for the services sector mirror those of the manufacturing sector, which also saw an increase in its PMI to 54.7 in April from 53.9 in March. This suggests that domestic demand conditions have remained strong at the start of the fiscal year. The resilience of India's services activity over the past year is noteworthy as it has stayed above the 56-mark throughout this period.