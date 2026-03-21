Marvel confirms release dates for 3 untitled films

Following the record-breaking trailer launch of Spider-Man: Brand New Day , Marvel Studios has announced three new untitled films for its upcoming slate. The newly revealed release dates for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) include July 28, 2028; May 4, 2029; and July 13, 2029. While no titles have been confirmed yet, fans are speculating that these projects could be part of the next phase of the MCU.

Possible projects Speculated titles for these slots include 'Black Panther 3' Among the speculated titles for these untitled slots is Black Panther 3, which is currently in pre-production and will be directed by Ryan Coogler. Another highly anticipated project that could fill one of these slots is the reboot of Blade, a vampire film that has been long delayed but remains on Marvel's radar.

Other contenders 'Shang-Chi' and 'Deadpool-Wolverine' sequels also likely to be included Other potential projects include a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, is also directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Another likely candidate is a sequel to Deadpool and Wolverine. These films may mark the beginning of what fans are calling Marvel's Phase 7.

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