'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer becomes most-viewed of all time
What's the story
The trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the most-viewed movie trailer of all time, racking up a staggering 718.6 million views within its first 24 hours of release, confirmed Variety. The previous record was held by Deadpool and Wolverine with 365 million views. The new Spidey trailer broke this record in just eight hours, amassing 373 million views.
Record-breaking achievement
'Spider-Man' beats 'GTA VI' trailer
The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has not only set a new record for movie trailers but also surpassed the total views of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, which reportedly garnered around 475 million views in 24 hours. This makes it the biggest trailer launch across all platforms. To generate buzz for the Brand New Day trailer, Sony released tiny snippets one day in advance, showcasing moments from the full video.
Film details
Cast and crew of the upcoming 'Spider-Man' film
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the first film to feature Tom Holland in the titular role since Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latter was a massive success, grossing $1.9 billion worldwide. The upcoming film also features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Mark Ruffalo. It is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.
Film synopsis
Read the official synopsis of 'Brand New Day'
The official synopsis of Spider-Man: Brand New Day reads, "Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves." "Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city - a full-time Spider-Man." The film will hit theaters on July 31.