'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer becomes most-viewed of all time

The trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the most-viewed movie trailer of all time, racking up a staggering 718.6 million views within its first 24 hours of release, confirmed Variety. The previous record was held by Deadpool and Wolverine with 365 million views. The new Spidey trailer broke this record in just eight hours, amassing 373 million views.

Record-breaking achievement 'Spider-Man' beats 'GTA VI' trailer The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has not only set a new record for movie trailers but also surpassed the total views of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, which reportedly garnered around 475 million views in 24 hours. This makes it the biggest trailer launch across all platforms. To generate buzz for the Brand New Day trailer, Sony released tiny snippets one day in advance, showcasing moments from the full video.

Film details Cast and crew of the upcoming 'Spider-Man' film Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the first film to feature Tom Holland in the titular role since Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latter was a massive success, grossing $1.9 billion worldwide. The upcoming film also features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Mark Ruffalo. It is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

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