'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' trailer out! Here's what it shows
Entertainment
Marvel and Sony just dropped the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, and they made it a worldwide event: fans and influencers from different time zones shared sneak peeks for 24 hours, ending with Tom Holland revealing the full trailer on top of the Empire State Building.
Trailer shows Peter dealing with new threats
Set four years after No Way Home, the trailer shows Peter Parker juggling his crime-fighting life and dealing with new threats that push him to evolve.
We get a quick look at Mark Ruffalo's Dr. Bruce Banner giving Peter some advice, plus Jon Bernthal's Punisher is back in action.
Destin Daniel Cretton directs this one.
When will 'Brand New Day' release?
Brand New Day lands in theaters July 31, 2026, so mark your calendars!