Rishabh Pant goes past 5,500 runs in T20 cricket: Stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has become the latest player to complete 5,500 runs in T20 cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter achieved this with his fifth run in the 2026 Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium. Over 3,700 of his runs have come in the IPL. Here we look at his stats in the format.
Knock
A brilliant hand from Pant
Pant produced a captain's knock while coming at four in the rain-impacted game. He went berserk in the death overs, smashing an unbeaten 32 off just 10 deliveries. Pant hammered four fours and two sixes and LSG posted a formidable total of 209/3 in their 19 overs. RCB, who were set a revised DLS target of 213 in 19 overs, eventually lost the game.
Numbers
30 50-plus scores in the format
Pant, known for his aggressive batting, completed 5,500 runs in his 226th T20, as per ESPNcricinfo. Across 214 innings, the left-handed batter has raced to 5,527 runs at an average of 31.22. His tally includes a strike rate of more than 144. Pant has crossed the 50-run mark 30 times in the format, including three hundreds. He also boasts 253 maximums.
IPL
Here are his IPL stats
Coming to his IPL numbers, the Indian batter has racked up over 3,789 runs from 135 matches at an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of 147.08 in the league. This includes 20 half-centuries and a couple of tons as well. 1,209 of his runs have come in 66 T20Is for Team India at 23.25. This includes three fifties.