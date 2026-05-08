Rishabh Pant goes past 5,500 runs in T20 cricket: Stats

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has become the latest player to complete 5,500 runs in T20 cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter achieved this with his fifth run in the 2026 Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium. Over 3,700 of his runs have come in the IPL. Here we look at his stats in the format.

Knock A brilliant hand from Pant Pant produced a captain's knock while coming at four in the rain-impacted game. He went berserk in the death overs, smashing an unbeaten 32 off just 10 deliveries. Pant hammered four fours and two sixes and LSG posted a formidable total of 209/3 in their 19 overs. RCB, who were set a revised DLS target of 213 in 19 overs, eventually lost the game.

Numbers 30 50-plus scores in the format Pant, known for his aggressive batting, completed 5,500 runs in his 226th T20, as per ESPNcricinfo. Across 214 innings, the left-handed batter has raced to 5,527 runs at an average of 31.22. His tally includes a strike rate of more than 144. Pant has crossed the 50-run mark 30 times in the format, including three hundreds. He also boasts 253 maximums.

Advertisement