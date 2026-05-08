IPL 2026: Ton-up Mitchell Marsh helps LSG pip RCB

Mitchell Marsh 's explosive century helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. LSG went on to post a formidable total of 209/3 in 19 overs against in a rain-affected match in Lucknow. RCB were set a revised DLS target of 213 in 19 overs. However, despite Rajat Patidar's explosive fifty, the defending champions failed to chase down LSG's score (203/6).

Game strategy Marsh leads LSG's charge Marsh started well against Josh Hazlewood in the second over. He hit two massive sixes off the RCB pacer and kept the momentum going despite rain interruptions. Bhuvneshwar Kumar found some swing with the new ball but Marsh counterattacked fiercely, taking on both pace and spin. Marsh reached his half-century in just 20 balls, the fastest of his IPL career. He continued to dominate after the break, hitting Suyash Sharma and Romario Shepherd for boundaries all over the ground.

Match highlights Marsh part of two massive partnerships The Australian all-rounder brought up a stunning 49-ball century in the 14th over, setting a new record for the fastest hundred by an LSG batter in IPL history. Marsh ended up scoring a brilliant 111 runs off just 56 balls, hitting nine fours and as many sixes. Marsh shared a 95-run opening stand alongside Arshin Kulkarni (17). Thereafter, Nicholas Pooran joined Marsh and the two put on a 70-run stand. In the end, Hazlewood went on to dismiss the centurion.

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Information Pooran and Pant score important knocks Pooran scored a vital 38 off 23 balls. He slammed 4 fours and a six. On the other hand, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant helped his side surpass 200. He smashed an unbeaten 32 off 10 balls. He hit 4 fours and 2 sixes.

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Do you know? Summary of the RCB bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled 4 overs and went wicketless (0/34). Hazlewood proved to be costly. He clocked 1/49 from 4 overs. Krunal Pandya was superb. He managed 1/31 from his 4-over spell. Rasikh Salam Dar went for 53 runs (1 wicket). Suyash Sharma managed 0/21 from 2 overs whereas Romario Shepherd managed 0/16 from 1 over.

Marsh Notable records in LSG colors for Marsh As per Cricbuzz, Marsh recorded the joint 5th-fastest fifty for LSG in IPL (by balls). Meanwhile, this was also his fastest fifty in the competition. This was Marsh's 2nd 50-plus score for LSG within the powerplay. He had also scored 60* (30) against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. He joined Kyle Mayers, who also attained the feat twice for LSG.

IPL 2nd IPL ton from Marsh's blade Playing his 65th IPL match, Marsh raced to 1,659 runs from 59 innings at 29-plus. His strike rate is just above 145. This was Marsh's 2nd IPL hundred. He also owns 10 fifties. Notably, 994 of his IPL runs have come for LSG from 23 matches at 43.21. Both of his tons have come for LSG as well (50s: 7).

T20s Marsh slams his 5th T20 hundred, surpasses 500 fours Marsh registered his 5th hundred in the 20-over format. From 243 matches (230 innings), he owns 6,370 runs at 33-plus. His strike rate reads 138.81. Besides his 5 IPL tons, the Aussie owns 38 fifties. Marsh got to his hundred against RCB with his 9th four. He surpassed 500 fours in T20s during the course of his knock (507).

Records Marsh joins KL Rahul with multiple IPL hundreds for LSG As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh went on to join former LSG skipper KL Rahul in terms of multiple tons for the franchise. Rahul hit two unbeaten knocks of 103 against MI in the IPL 2022 season. Marsh became the 16th batter with an IPL hundred against RCB. He is also the 2nd batter from LSG to smash a ton against RCB after Rishabh Pant, who hit an unbeaten 118 in IPL 2025.

100 Nicholas Pooran appears in his 100th IPL match LSG's Pooran clocked his 100th appearance in the IPL. Pooran made his IPL debut in the year 2019. Since then he has played for three different teams in the cash-rich league. From 100 IPL games, Pooran has amassed 2,476 runs at an average of 32.15. He owns a strike rate of 164.84. The West Indian dasher has hit 15 fifties with the best score of 87*. Pooran is the highest run-scorer for LSG. From 53 matches, he owns 1,564 runs at 37.23.

Information Pant averages 52 against RCB With his knock of 32*, Pant now owns 3,789 runs from 135 IPL games at 33.83. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus RCB, he has amassed 572 runs from 15 matches at 52. His strike rate is 160.22.

Do you know? Bhuvneshwar Kumar completes 200 IPL appearances RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar completed 200 IPL games. Bhuvi, who went wicketless in the contest, owns 215 scalps at 26.55. His economy rate is 7.68. He has picked 17 wickets in IPL 2026.

Chase How did RCB's chase pan out? RCB were reduced to 9/2, losing Jacob Bethell (4) to Mohammed Shami before Prince Yadav dismissed Virat Kohli (0). Thereafter, Devdutt Padikkal and Patidar stabilized the RCB innings with a 95-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Padikkal's dismissal was the turning point as RCB lost their way. Patidar looked in sync and took charge with his shot-making. Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed Patidar in the 12th over. RCB were 112/5 before Tim David (40), Krunal and Shepherd took the game close.

Kohli Virat Kohli records his 11th duck in IPL Playing his 277th IPL match (269 innings), Kohli now has 11 ducks. He owns 9,040 runs at 39.82. His strike rate is 133.92. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus LSG, Kohli now has 2 ducks from 8 matches. He owns 242 runs at 30.25. Overall in T20s, this was Kohli's 19th duck from 424 matches (404 innings). He owns 13,922 runs at 42.06.

Patidar Patidar smashes his 29th T20 fifty Patidar hit six sixes and three fours in his 61. He struck at 196.77. From 108 T20s (101 innings), Patidar raced to 3,206 runs at 34.84 (SR: 159.02). This was his 29th T20 fifty (100s: 1). 1,429 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL at 32.47 (50s: 12, 100s: 1). He owns 98 IPL sixes. From 10 matches (9 innings) this season, Patidar has scored 318 runs at an average of 39.75. This was his 3rd fifty of IPL 2026.

Duo Key numbers for Padikkal and David Padikkal managed a 25-ball 34. He hit a six and three fours. The southpaw has amassed 2,122 IPL runs from 84 matches at 26.86. In 10 games this season, he owns 316 runs at 39.50. David fought hard with a brisk 17-ball 40. He hit three sixes and four fours. The big-hitting Aussie has 1,078 IPL runs from 60 games (53 innings) at 35.93. 232 of his IPL runs have come this season.

Information Summary of LSG's bowlers Shami finished with 1/33 from 4 overs. Prince was the pick of LSG's bowlers. He clocked 3/33 from his 4 overs. Mayank Yadav was costly and went wicketless (0/50). Digvesh Singh Rathi also clocked similar figures. Shahbaz Ahmed bowled three overs and managed 2/33.

Do you know? Prince gets to 16 wickets in IPL 2026 Prince's 3/33 means he now has 16 wickets this season from 10 games at 18.68. He is only behind Bhuvneshwar and Anshul Kamboj in terms of wickets this season.