Mitchell Marsh attains these feats with his 2nd IPL hundred

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Mitchell Marsh slammed a fine century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 50 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Thursday. Marsh, who got to his fifty off 20 balls, completed his ton in the 14th over. The match in Lucknow was interrupted by rain in between. LSG managed 209/3 in a rain-hit 19-over contest.

Knock Marsh scores a superb 111-run knock Marsh scored 111 runs off 56 balls, hitting 9 fours and 9 sixes. He shared a 95-run opening stand alongside Arshin Kulkarni (17). Thereafter, Nicholas Pooran joined Marsh and the two put on a 70-run stand. Marsh was in full flow during his stay at the crease. He played his range of shots and dictated the show. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Marsh.

Fastest 50 Notable records in LSG colors for Marsh As per Cricbuzz, Marsh recorded the joint 5th-fastest fifty for LSG in IPL (by balls). Meanwhile, this was also his fastest fifty in the competition. This was Marsh's 2nd 50-plus score for LSG within the powerplay. He had also scored 60* (30) against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. He joined Kyle Mayers, who also attained the feat twice for LSG.

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IPL Marsh's both IPL tons have come for LSG Playing his 65th IPL match, Marsh has raced to 1,659 runs from 59 innings at 29-plus. His strike rate is just above 145. This was Marsh's 2nd IPL hundred. He also owns 10 fifties. Notably, 994 of his IPL runs have come for LSG from 23 matches at 43.21. Both of his tons have come for LSG as well (50s: 7).

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Information Marsh joins KL Rahul with multiple IPL hundreds for LSG As per ESPNcricinfo, Marsh went on to join former LSG skipper KL Rahul in terms of multiple tons for the franchise. Rahul hit two unbeaten knocks of 103 against MI in the IPL 2022 season.

Do you know? 16th batter with an IPL hundred against RCB Marsh is now the 16th batter with an IPL hundred against RCB. He is also the 2nd batter from LSG to smash a ton against RCB after Rishabh Pant, who hit an unbeaten 118 in IPL 2025.