RCB skipper Rajat Patidar slams 61 versus LSG: Key stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar fought valiantly for his side against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. A rain-hit contest in Lucknow saw LSG score 209/3 in 19 overs. RCB were set a revised DLS target of 213 in 19 overs. Patidar scored a gutsy 31-ball 61. RCB were 112/5 with his dismissal.

Knock Patidar shares a 95-run stand alongside Devdutt Padikkal RCB were reduced to 9/2 when Patidar walked in. He stabilized the RCB innings with a 95-run stand alongside Devdutt Padikkal for the 3rd wicket. Padikkal's dismissal was the turning point as RCB lost their way. Patidar deserves the plaudits for his solid effort. He looked in sync and took charge with his shot-making. Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed Patidar in the 12th over.

Information 3rd fifty of the season for Patidar From 10 matches (9 innings) this season, Patidar has raced to 318 runs at an average of 39.75. This was his 3rd fifty of IPL 2026. Notably, his strike rate reads a solid 200.

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