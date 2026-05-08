RCB skipper Rajat Patidar slams 61 versus LSG: Key stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar fought valiantly for his side against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. A rain-hit contest in Lucknow saw LSG score 209/3 in 19 overs. RCB were set a revised DLS target of 213 in 19 overs. Patidar scored a gutsy 31-ball 61. RCB were 112/5 with his dismissal.
Knock
Patidar shares a 95-run stand alongside Devdutt Padikkal
RCB were reduced to 9/2 when Patidar walked in. He stabilized the RCB innings with a 95-run stand alongside Devdutt Padikkal for the 3rd wicket. Padikkal's dismissal was the turning point as RCB lost their way. Patidar deserves the plaudits for his solid effort. He looked in sync and took charge with his shot-making. Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed dismissed Patidar in the 12th over.
Information
3rd fifty of the season for Patidar
From 10 matches (9 innings) this season, Patidar has raced to 318 runs at an average of 39.75. This was his 3rd fifty of IPL 2026. Notably, his strike rate reads a solid 200.
Stats
29th T20 fifty, including 12 in IPL
Patidar hit six sixes and three fours in his 61. He struck at 196.77. From 108 T20s (101 innings), Patidar has raced to 3,206 runs at 34.84. His strike rate is 159.02, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 29th T20 fifty (100s: 1). 1,429 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL at 32.47 (50s: 12, 100s: 1). He owns 98 IPL sixes.