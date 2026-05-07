Virat Kohli records his 11th duck in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ace Virat Kohli perished for a two-ball duck versus Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match being held in Lucknow was interrupted by rain and it got reduced to 19 overs a side. RCB's revised DLS target was 213 after LSG managed 209/3. RCB were 9/2 with Kohli's dismissal.
Information
Prince gets Kohli's wicket
After bowling an outswinger in the 2nd over, Prince got the 2nd delivery to nip back in at 140.4kph. Kohli was drawn forward into a forward push and the ball seamed in to go through the gate and hit the off-stump.
Stats
Kohli posts his 2nd duck against LSG; 19th in T20s
Playing his 277th IPL match (269 innings), Kohli now has 11 ducks. He owns 9,040 runs at 39.82. His strike rate is 133.92. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus LSG, Kohli now has 2 ducks from 8 matches. He owns 242 runs at 30.25. Overall in T20s, this was Kohli's 19th duck from 424 matches (404 innings). He owns 13,922 runs at 42.06.
Twitter Post
Prince gets King Kohli!
𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 😮 \|/— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2026
🎥 An absolute peach of a delivery from the young fast bowler to rattle the stumps 💥
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