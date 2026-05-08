Prediction market start-up Kalshi raises $1B at $22B valuation
What's the story
Kalshi, a leading prediction market platform, has raised $1 billion in its latest funding round. The investment has pushed the start-up's valuation to an impressive $22 billion. The funding round was led by Coatue and saw participation from other major investors such as Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, IVP, Paradigm, Morgan Stanley and ARK Invest.
Future prospects
Funds will be used to drive adoption among institutional investors
Kalshi intends to use the funds to expand its offerings and drive adoption among hedge funds, asset managers, proprietary trading firms, and insurance companies. The company has witnessed an 800% increase in institutional trading volume over the past six months. Kalshi and its competitor Polymarket offer platforms for global users to trade binary contracts on outcomes in politics, sports, economics, and entertainment.
Market potential
CEO Tarek Mansour bullish about event contracts becoming trillion-dollar market
Kalshi's CEO Tarek Mansour sees huge potential in event contracts, saying they could become a trillion-dollar market. He said, "There are few categories in recent history that have scaled this quickly outside of AI." The prediction market model has gained strong support for its event-based trading and risk management approach.