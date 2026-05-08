DMK to decide on AIADMK's support request today

Tamil Nadu's political landscape has taken a surprising turn as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin has reportedly informed his party MLAs about the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)'s request for support. The AIADMK is looking to form a government and stop Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay from becoming chief minister. The decision now rests with Stalin, according to multiple sources cited by The Times of India.

Political discussions Stalin talks to allies Earlier, Stalin held talks with the leaders of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPM). Their six MLAs can fill the five-seat gap that the TVK-Congress combine needs to cross the 118-mark. The issue of AIADMK's outreach was discussed in this meeting too, with DMK allies promising to convey their decision on Friday.

Resignation threat TVK's warning to DMK The TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party with 107 legislators, has warned that all its MLAs will resign if either the DMK or AIADMK tries to form a government. Governor RV Arlekar has refused to let Vijay stake a claim to form a government, saying he doesn't have the numbers. The TVK argues it should be invited by the Governor to form a government as it is the single-largest party.

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Emergency decisions Emergency decisions authorized for Stalin The DMK has passed four resolutions, including one that authorizes Stalin to take "emergency decisions." The party described the lack of a majority as a "complicated crisis" and asked its MLAs to stay in Chennai till May 10. Top DMK sources confirmed that they are considering a plan where E Palaniswami would become Chief Minister with outside support from the DMK.

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