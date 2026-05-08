US, Iran weigh ceasefire; Hormuz, nuclear talks remain unresolved

The United States and Iran are reportedly in talks over a short-term agreement that could lead to a ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping, and further negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program. The development was reported by The New York Times, which cited three senior Iranian officials familiar with the discussions. The proposed agreement would involve a 30-day pause in hostilities while both sides work toward a more comprehensive deal.

Plan details Proposed plan to address Iran's nuclear program The proposed plan includes three main points: lifting the US blockade on Iranian shipping and ports, reopening the Strait of Hormuz for commercial traffic, and ending military hostilities under a ceasefire agreement. More contentious issues, such as sanctions relief, Iran's nuclear program future, and frozen Iranian financial assets, would be discussed in the proposed 30-day negotiation period. However, Washington's demand for prior commitments on Iran's nuclear program remains a major sticking point.

Nuclear negotiations US demands transfer of enriched uranium stockpile US negotiators are reportedly seeking an agreement in principle that would require Iran to transfer its enriched uranium stockpile to the US, shut down three nuclear facilities, and suspend uranium enrichment activities for 20 years. However, Tehran is not willing to accept these conditions. Instead, Iran has proposed diluting part of its uranium stockpile and transferring the rest to a third country, possibly Russia, the report quoted officials as saying.

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Enrichment pause Iran's proposed suspension of uranium enrichment Iran has reportedly proposed to suspend uranium enrichment for 10 to 15 years, but no agreement has been reached on the future of the three nuclear facilities. Meanwhile, the White House has not yet commented on the negotiations. The Iranian officials said that indirect diplomatic exchanges are ongoing, and they have not formally responded to the latest US proposal.

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