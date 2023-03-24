India

Chhattisgarh: 5-year-old boy appointed as 'child constable' after father's death

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 24, 2023, 11:36 am 1 min read

The child will become a full-time constable at the age of 18 years (Representational image)

A five-year-old boy in Surguja, Chhattisgarh, was appointed as a "child constable" after the death of his father, reported ANI. According to Bhavna Gupta, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Raj Kumar Rajwade was a police constable who passed away in an accident. Following the incident, his son, Naman Rajwade, was posted as a child constable on compassionate grounds on Thursday.

Child to become full-time constable at the age of 18

In a similar incident in January, a five-and-a-half-year-old boy was made a child constable after his father died in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur. Furthermore, a four-year-old boy in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, was appointed as a child constable after he lost his father, a head constable in the police force. All these children will be appointed as full-time constables after attaining the age of 18 years.