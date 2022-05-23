India

'Pak ISI planning to blow up railway tracks in India'

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 23, 2022

Recently, Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI was linked to several terror-related incident in Punjab

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan has allegedly organized a large plot to target railway lines in many Indian states, India Today reported quoting intelligence sources. According to tip-off, the ISI agents have planned to blow up railway tracks in Punjab and neighboring states. The main goal of blowing up the railway is to target freight trains, it added.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ISI has been accused of carrying out terrorist acts within India on various occasions

The agency has also been linked to recent terror acts in India, including last year's court blast in Ludhiana. The event is also associated with the pro-Khalistani movement.

The ISI has taken advantage of the movement seeking a separate homeland for Sikhs in both India and Pakistan's Punjab region.

Details Service of sleeper cell being utilized: Intel alert

The intelligence officials quoted in the India Today report didn't mention further details of the attacks or the timeline. However, they have stated in the alert that the ISI is funding its operatives in India on a large scale to target railway tracks. They said Pakistan's sleeper cells present in India are being paid hefty amounts to carry out terror activities.

Mohali attack Mohali grenade attack on Intel office also linked to ISI

Recently, the headquarters of Punjab Police's Intelligence Wing in Mohali was attacked by a grenade propelled by rocket. The explosion that took place around 7:45 pm shattered windowpanes on one of the floors of the building. According to police, two suspects who are close to the ISI had arrived in a car and launched the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) from a distance of 80 meters.

Ludhiana blast 'Ludhiana court blast was the handy work of ISI'

Similarly, the police claimed that the Ludhiana court blast that took place last year was the handy work of ISI. They have also apprehended the primary suspect in the case following a joint operation by the police's Special Task Force (STF) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The STF had already detained five persons, including a minor, in connection with the case on Friday.

Official What did officials say about blast incidents?

Director-General of the Punjab Police stated: "The IED [improvised explosive device] used in the Ludhiana blast was trafficked through a drone backed by [Pakistan's] ISI." He stated that the case may be solved once the primary suspect was arrested. In relation to the Mohali incident, Bhawra stated that the primary suspects in the case is also connected to Pakistan's intelligence organization.