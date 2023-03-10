World

Alerted PM Albanese about temple attacks in Australia: Narendra Modi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 10, 2023, 02:04 pm 3 min read

Albanese assured me that safety of Indian community was a priority: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of the growing attacks on temples in Australia on Friday. According to PM Modi, Albanese has assured him that the security and safety of the Indian community in Australia is a "priority" for his government. Modi's remarks came after a meeting between the two leaders at Hyderabad House on Friday afternoon.

Why does this story matter?

Attacks on Hindu temples in Australia and other nations have dramatically increased in recent months, allegedly by Khalistani movement supporters.

In February, a Kali Mata Mandir in Melbourne received a threat call, warning the temple priestess of alarming consequences if their bhajan event was not canceled!

A temple in Brisbane's Burbank was also vandalized by Khalistani groups just days before Albanese's trip to India.

Here's what Modi told Albanese

"I have seen reports of attacks on temples in Australia. I have conveyed this to PM Albanese, and he has assured me that the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Australia is priority for them," ANI quoted Modi as saying. Australia and India also exchanged memoranda of understanding (MoU) linked to sports, audio-visual co-production, and the terms of reference for Solar Taskforce.

Video of Modi's press address

#WATCH | PM Modi says Australian PM Albanese has assured the safety of the Indian community after reports of attacks on temples pic.twitter.com/20swtPDZWk — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

Modi emphasizes on security cooperation between India and Australia

While describing security cooperation as an "important pillar in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Australia," Modi stated that both nations talked about maritime security in the Indo-Pacific territory during their meeting. The Indian prime minister also added that their teams are currently working on a possible "comprehensive economic agreement" between the two nations.

Invited Albanese to India for G20 summit in September: Modi

Furthermore, PM Modi also thanked his Aussie counterpart for inviting him to "Down Under" in May for the Quad Leaders' summit. "I have invited him to India for the G20 summit in September," revealed Modi. Australia and India are both members of the Quad, a four-nation grouping that includes Japan and the United States (US) as well.

I thank PM Modi for a very warm welcome: Albanese

Speaking to reporters at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday, the Aussie PM said: "I thank PM Modi for a very warm welcome here. Australia and India are great friends. We are partners and we are building that partnership even stronger each and every day." "We're competing on the cricket field to be the world's best but together we are building a better world," Albanese added.

Video of Australian PM's press address

#WATCH | "Australia & India are great friends. We are partners and we are building that partnership even stronger each and every day," says Australian PM Anthony Albanese at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi pic.twitter.com/MlHnww5iNX — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

Details on Albanese's Raj Ghat visit

Earlier in the day, the Australian PM paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in New Delhi's Raj Ghat. Taking to Twitter, Albanese said: "Mahatma Gandhi was one of the most significant figures of the 20th century." "It was an honor to lay a wreath here, and represent Australia in paying tribute to Gandhi," he added.

Australian PM's Twitter post

Mahatma Gandhi was one of the most significant figures of the 20th century.



Here in New Delhi, Raj Ghat is a memorial dedicated to his legacy.



It was an honour to lay a wreath here, and represent Australia in paying tribute to Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/v8kvnC0Lsi — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 10, 2023