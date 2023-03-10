World

Australia to host its maiden Malabar naval exercise this year

Australian PM Anthony Albanese visited India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, on Thursday (Photo credit: Twitter/@AlboMP)

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese announced that his country will host its maiden Malabar multilateral naval exercise off the coast of Sydney this year. The exercise is scheduled to take place in Perth in August, though details are still being finalized. The powerful navies of other Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) countries— India, Japan, and the United States (US)— will participate in the exercise.

According to The Hindu, the Malabar naval exercise, which began in 1992 between India and the US, is scheduled for August, official sources confirmed. Notably, Australia was included as a permanent member of the exercise in 2020 after tensions erupted between India and China in eastern Ladakh. The last edition of the Malabar exercise was hosted by Japan in November 2022.