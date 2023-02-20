Business

Wipro offers freshers reduced pay as onboarding delays continue

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 20, 2023, 04:20 pm 3 min read

Wipro's new offer is almost 50% less than original one

Freshers who joined Wipro and are waiting to join Wipro aren't having a great time. The company recently fired 453 freshers citing poor performance. Now, it has asked candidates previously offered Rs. 6.5 LPA whether they would be willing to accept an offer of Rs. 3.5 LPA. This is a smack in the face for freshers who have been waiting for their opportunity.

Why does this story matter?

Indian IT giants have been facing flak for onboarding delays, revoking offer letters, and firing freshers. We can add 'changing offer for the worse' to the growing list.

After a fruitful pandemic when they hired in bulk, the companies are now in trouble due to an uncertain economic climate.

In India, freshers are feeling the brunt of this.

Wipro has two different programs for freshers

Wipro offers two different packages to fresh graduates: Elite and Turbo. The difference between the two is in how much money they make. While Elite candidates are offered Rs. 3.5 LPA, Turbo candidates are offered Rs. 6.5 LPA. Candidates in the former program can move to the latter if they go through the company's Velocity program and upgrade their skills.

Wipro offered Velocity graduates a role with lesser pay

In an email sent on February 16, Wipro gave candidates with Rs. 6.5 LPA package an option to choose a Rs. 3.5 LPA role. "We have certain Project Engineer roles available for recruitment with an annual compensation of INR 3.5 lakhs. We would like to offer all our Velocity graduates in the FY23 batch an opportunity to opt for these roles," the email read.

Acceptance of new offer will make previous ones void

Freshers will be onboarded from March onward if they accept the new offer. However, such acceptance will result in all the previous offers becoming void. Candidates can hold on to the original offer if they don't accept the lower offer. The company said it couldn't promise a joining date to those who hold on to the original offer.

Wipro has trapped us: Candidates

Candidates are unhappy with Wipro's new offer calling it "unfair." "The company has constantly said it will honor all offers. Now there is already a gap, so the student has no option but to take this out. If they had to do this, why couldn't they do it last year?" one candidate told Moneycontrol. "Wipro has trapped us," he added.

Many refused low-paying jobs earlier due to Wipro's offer

Several candidates expressed their frustration at turning down jobs with lower pay earlier. Most of them waited because Wipro offered higher pay. They are in a fix as the current job market is unforgivable. With no experience in their resume and a fresh batch ready to challenge them for the same jobs, they will be forced to accept Wipro's new offer.