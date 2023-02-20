Business

Sensex falls 311 points, Nifty ends below 17,850 mark

Sensex falls 311 points, Nifty ends below 17,850 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 20, 2023, 03:53 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat to close at 8,647 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.51% to 60,691.54 points, the Nifty fell 0.56% to 17,844.6 points. The midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 8,647.3 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY IT and NIFTY AUTO, gaining 0.54% and 0.28%, respectively. Divis Labs, UltraTech Cement, and Tech Mahindra emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.48%, 1.66%, and 1.4%, respectively. The biggest stock losers were Adani Enterprises, Cipla, and Britannia, which plunged 6.43%, 6.01%, and 1.87%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.13% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.13% to close at Rs. 82.73 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 56,302, the silver futures closed at Rs. 65,725. The crude oil future prices surged by $1.22, or 1.6% to $77.58 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei on Monday traded in the red, slipping to 3,290.34 points and 27,531.94 points, respectively. The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.8% to 20,886.96 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 68.56 points to 11,787.27 points.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $24,870.06, a 1.05% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,712.32, up 1.07%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% up), $317.91 (0.93% up), and $0.4083 (1.22% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.24% higher than yesterday at $0.08848.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.