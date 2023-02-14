Business

Jio launches 5G in 21 more cities, total reaches 237

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 14, 2023, 07:40 pm 2 min read

Reliance Jio's 5G services are now available in 257 cities across India

Reliance Jio has launched its 5G services in four cities in Himachal Pradesh and 17 more cities across other states. The fifth-generation mobile network is now available in as many as 257 cities across India. Jio users will be able to access truly unlimited 5G data at up to 1Gbps speed for free, provided they get the Jio Welcome Offer on the MyJio app.

Why does this story matter?

The 'Jio Welcome' offer is the customary practice followed by the telecom wherever Jio 5G services are offered across the country.

The company commenced the rollout of its 5G services in October 2022 and aims to complete the nationwide rollout by December 2023. Recently, the firm introduced the '5G Upgrade' prepaid plan.

Meanwhile, its rival Bharti Airtel is also consistently expanding its 5G network.

Which cities now have access to Jio's 5G services?

Jio True 5G is now available in these cities: Ankleshwar and Savarkundla in Gujarat; Chhindwara, Ratlam, Rewa, and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh; Akola and Parbhani in Maharashtra; Bathinda, Khanna, and Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab; Bhilwara, Sri Ganganagar, and Sikar in Rajasthan; and Haldwani-Kathgodam, Rishikesh, and Rudrapur in Uttarakhand. In Himachal Pradesh, Jio's 5G services are live in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nadaun, and Shimla.

"Jio is the operator of choice for users in Himachal"

"Jio is the operator of choice for users in Himachal and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio's continued commitment to the people of Himachal, especially the youth," said a Jio spokesperson about the launch of the 5G services. "We would soon expand our 5G services to the whole of the state."

Who is eligible for the offer?

If you have a 5G-enabled smartphone and the 5G service is live in your area, you will receive Jio's Welcome Offer. The existing 4G sim supports 5G as well. To get started, make sure your smartphone is running the latest software. Now download the MyJio app from your phone's app store and click on the Jio Welcome Offer banner in the app.

How to configure the mobile network to 5G?

Here's how you can configure your mobile network services to 5G. Head to Settings > Mobile Network > Prefered Network Type > and select 5G. Now, you're good to go.