SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal (95) passes away

Written by Shikha Chaudhry Apr 25, 2023, 09:27 pm 1 min read

Parkash Singh Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and former Chief Minister of Punjab, passed away at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Tuesday. He was 95. He complained of breathing difficulties on Sunday and was admitted to the ICU of Fortis. He is survived by son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter Parneet Kaur. May his soul rest in peace.

A man of many firsts

As far as his career is concerned, he holds many records. He was the youngest sarpanch when he got elected from Badal village in 1952. He became the youngest CM of the state in 1970, and interestingly the oldest CM in 2012. Further, he also served as the CM for a record five times from 1970-71, 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-17.

Rajnath Singh expresses his condolences