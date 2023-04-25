Politics

Don't want Muslim votes in Karnataka elections: BJP leader Eshwarappa

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 25, 2023, 05:29 pm 1 min read

Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for May 10

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy CM of Karnataka KS Eshwarappa made controversial remarks on Monday, saying the saffron party does not need Muslim votes to win the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections. "We don't want a single Muslim vote," Eshwarappa was quoted as saying by ANI. Notably, the polls in Karnataka are scheduled to take place on May 10.

Nationalist Muslims will vote for BJP: Eshwarappa

Speaking on the issue of religious conversion at a Veerashaiva-Lingayat meeting in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said that nationalist Muslims would vote for the BJP anyway. "Many people say to me that if any other party wins, there will be no security for Hindus," he added, reported The New Indian Express. The 74-year-old retired from electoral politics earlier this month of his own volition.

Opposition failed in dividing Hindus: Eshwarappa

Praising BJP veteran and former CM BS Yediyurappa for being a "true Hindu," Eshwarappa said that he is a model leader for Hindus, including Lingayats. Slamming the opposition for allegedly trying to divide the country, he further said, "Let those anti-nationals who identify themselves with Congress continue to do so. All have failed in dividing Hindus in the name of caste."