Politics

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot to hold fast despite warning from Congress

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot to hold fast despite warning from Congress

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 11, 2023, 10:20 am 2 min read

Congress leader Sachin Pilot will hold a daylong fast against his party's government in Rajasthan despite being warned against it

In an apparent act of defiance, Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot will hold a daylong fast on Tuesday against his own party's government in the state despite being warned against it by the party's high command. The fast will be held in protest of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government's failure to act against alleged corruption during the former BJP government under Vasundhara Raje.

Why does this story matter?

The discord comes as a reprise of the infighting between Gehlot and Pilot. In 2020, Pilot unsuccessfully attempted a coup to arm-twist the party's leadership and snatch the CM's chair. As a result, he was sacked as Rajasthan's deputy CM.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra last year, Gehlot called Pilot a traitor for allegedly colluding with the BJP to bring down his party's government.

Congress terms Pilot's fast 'anti-party activity'

On Monday night, Congress issued a strict warning to Pilot, saying that holding the fast against the party's government would amount to "anti-party activity." All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, said Pilot's fast is against the party's interests. He said that the issues can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public.

Appeal for calm dialogue: AICC Rajasthan in-charge

"I have been an AICC in charge for five months and Pilot ji has never discussed this issue with me. I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress party," Randhawa said.

People will vote Congress out: BJP leader

Per reports, Pilot will reportedly hold a maun vrat or silent fast and not speak against the government. Amid the infighting, BJP leader, Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the state's Congress government appeared to be split in two. He said there was no development or governance in Rajasthan, adding that the people will vote out the Congress government in the upcoming election this year.

BJP minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat facing corruption probe: Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera also weighed in on Pilot's allegations, stating that BJP leader and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is under investigation in connection with the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam. Thousands of investors lost Rs. 900 crore after the funds were allegedly transferred to companies owned by Shekhawat, his wife, and others. Meanwhile, Shekhawat has filed a defamation case against Gehlot.