India

Rajasthan: 5 arrested for murder of gangster Raju Theth

Rajasthan: 5 arrested for murder of gangster Raju Theth

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 04, 2022, 03:23 pm 3 min read

While two men were nabbed from Dabla in Haryana, the other three were arrested from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Sunday that all five accused in the gang war shooting in Sikar, which took the life of gangster Raju Theht and one other individual, had been arrested. While two men were nabbed from Dabla in Haryana, the other three were arrested from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. Furthermore, huge amounts of arms have also been recovered from these men.

What actually happened

As per the police, the accused were caught after an encounter in which two people sustained injuries. Other than Theht, another man identified as Tarachand Kadwasara, who was there to see his daughter studying at a coaching center, was also shot by bullets and had died. It is learned that the accused fired at him, thinking he was Theth's aide.

Who are the arrested accused?

According to the Rajasthan Police, the five accused have been identified as Jitin Meghwal, Naveen Meghwal, Vikram Gujjar, Manish Jat, and Satish Kumhar. They also revealed that two of the men, Vikram Gujjar and Manish Jat, hail from Rajasthan's Sikar. Umesh Mishra, Director General of Police (DGP), revealed that police personnel who helped catch the accused would be awarded for their work.

Raju Theth's murder

Raju Theth, a wanted gangster, was reportedly shot dead by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members on Saturday. Rohit Godara, alleged to be a Bishnoi gang member, took responsibility for the murder and stated that it was to avenge his brothers Balbir Banuda and Anand Pal, who were murdered. A CCTV footage of the incident showed Theth getting shot by people near his house.

Protest by Kadwasara and Theht's family

In another video, the five accused can be seen fleeing the scene after murdering Theth. Hours after, a speeding car, reportedly of the accused, was seen in the Jhunjhunu district by locals who claimed that the occupants started firing at some laborers fixing the road. Kadwasara and Theht's families protested in front of the district hospital mortuary, calling for the arrest of the accused.

Speedy trial of all these accused will be ensured: Gehlot

Speaking about the arrests, Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and wrote : "Five accused of yesterday's murder case in Sikar have been arrested along with recovery of their weapons and vehicles. Speedy trial of all these accused will be ensured by the court to give them severe punishment at the earliest."

Post: Rajasthan CM's tweet after the arrest of the accused

कल सीकर में हुए हत्याकांड के 5 आरोपियों को मय हथियार एवं वाहन गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। इन सभी आरोपियों को त्वरित ट्रायल कर अदालत के द्वारा जल्द से जल्द कड़ी सजा दिलवाना सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 4, 2022