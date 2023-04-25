Politics

No vacancy for PM post: BJP's jibe at Nitish Kumar

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 25, 2023, 11:59 am 2 min read

Nitish Kumar is dreaming of becoming the country's PM, BJP's Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain took a dig at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying there was no vacancy for the prime ministerial berth in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, reported ANI. His comments followed Kumar's recent meeting with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to forge opposition unity against the ruling party for the upcoming general elections.

We will go ahead together: Banerjee

On Monday, Kumar and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav met Banerjee at the state secretariat in Nabanna, West Bengal. Following the meeting, the three held a press conference, where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said she wants the BJP "to be reduced to zero" seats in the Lok Sabha polls. "We have no personal ego, we want to work together collectively," Banerjee said.

Kumar dreaming of becoming PM: Hussain

Reacting to the opposition's meeting, Hussain told ANI, "Kumar took our support and became CM... He is dreaming of becoming the country's PM." "Kumar knows that there is no vacancy for the post of PM in the country, which is why he is saying that he is not a candidate and is only uniting the Opposition," the BJP leader added.

Kumar met Congress leaders earlier this month

Recently, the Janata Dal (United) leader has been striving to galvanize the opposition in a grand alliance. On April 12, he met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to pitch the idea of a united opposition. After the meeting, Gandhi said it was a "historic step," adding that the opposition parties are "standing together, will fight together for India."