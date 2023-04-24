Politics

Elections can happen any time, prepared for it: Uddhav Thackeray

Apr 24, 2023

Uddhav Thackeray said that elections in Maharashtra could happen at any time and that his party was prepared for it

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that elections in the state could happen at any time now and asserted his party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), was prepared for it. Thackeray's statement came after fellow party leader Sanjay Raut remarked that the current government under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would collapse within 15-20 days.

Why does this story matter?

This came after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said his party was ready to stake claim to the CM's post instead of waiting for next year's Assembly elections.

To recall, Shinde broke away from the erstwhile Shiv Sena last year and joined hands with the BJP to topple the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government with the NCP and Congress.

Anything can happen anytime after SC verdict: Thackeray

Talking about elections at a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, Thackeray said, "The matter is in Supreme Court, and we are hoping that the verdict will be in our favor. After that, anything can happen at any time." Earlier, Raut said if not for the delay due to the Supreme Court's judgment regarding Shiv Senas factions, the Shinde-led government would have collapsed in February.

Will BJP fight under Shinde contesting 48 seats, asks Thackeray

Thackeray said, "State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said that Shinde's party will be allotted only 48 seats... Will the BJP fight the election under a person contesting only 48 seats?" Referring indirectly to Shinde and rebel Sena leaders as traitors, he said, "We will see to it that you are finished. We have cleansed the blot on [Maharashtra] created due to the treachery."

Sharad Pawar trashed speculations over Ajit Pawar joining BJP

The Maharashtra Assembly has a total of 288 seats, and the BJP earlier claimed Shine-led Sena would contest in only 48 constituencies. Notably, Shinde was Thackeray's loyal commander until they parted ways, unseating the MVA coalition government. Meanwhile, speculations are rife about a realignment of coalitions. It is rumored Ajit Pawar could switch to the BJP. However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar refuted such reports.