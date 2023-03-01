Politics

'Follow what we say,' Shinde group warns Thackeray's MLAs

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 01, 2023

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has issued a veiled warning against the MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray group

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction issued a veiled warning to the MLAs associated with Uddhav Thackeray group, saying action would be taken against those who refuse to obey. Bharat Gogawale, the party's chief whip in the Assembly, stated there was only one Shiv Sena and all leaders were expected to attend the Assembly session amid the feud between the two groups.

Why does this story matter?

The political landscape in Maharashtra was completely reversed last year when Shinde rebelled and joined forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration.

Last week, the Election Commission of India (ECI) also recognized Shinde's faction as the "real Sena."

The development was seen as a setback for Thackeray ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Only one Shiv Sena: Shinde's faction reiterates claim

"There is only one Shiv Sena. We have the party name and symbol. Everyone will have to be with us and follow what we say," Gogawale said. "If they don't, we will see what needs to be done with them two weeks later," he added.

Party's chief whip Gogawale gives 2-week ultimatum to members

On Tuesday, the Shinde faction also offered the Thackeray-led faction's members a two-week deadline to reconcile before the Supreme Court hearing. It has also informed the court that the party would not take action against any leader who defies the chief whip's directives for at least two weeks, but insists that all members attend the Assembly session.

'Everyone will join us soon,' says Gogawale

Gogawale also stated that a number of Shiv Sena MLAs from Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's party are "ready to join" the Shinde group. He was referring to Aaditya Thackeray's claim that the people of Maharashtra knew how Shinde has been operating an "unconstitutional" administration, which "would not last for many days." "Everyone will come and join us...We are in a wait-and-watch situation," he said.

Supreme Court hearing Thackeray's plea

Thackeray and other top leaders of his Sena group have been working to rally Shiv Sena leaders and workers in order to solidify their support. Significantly, the Supreme Court is examining Thackeray's petition, which seeks a judgment against Shinde's takeover and terming it "illegal." Following an inconclusive session on Tuesday, the case will be addressed in Court on Wednesday.