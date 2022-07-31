India

After Sanjay Rout's no-show, ED raids his house

Shiv Sena leader denied any wrongdoing and claims that he is being pursued because of a political vendetta.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday searched Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's home for his suspected involvement in the Patra Chawl land scam case, according to ANI. The move followed repeated summons filed by the investigation agency against Raut, the most recent on July 27. The ED summoned Raut for interrogation in a money laundering case involving alleged irregularities.

Context Why does this story matter?

The ED issued multiple summonses against Raut after the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had gone through a major crisis in Maharashtra with many of its MLAs turning into rebels being led by Eknath Shinde.

The ED crackdown on Raut, who is considered the Sena's troubleshooter, is being seen by many as a political vendetta and conspiracy by the BJP at the Centre.

Details Raut denied allegation of wrongdoings

ED summoned Raut in the money laundering case to interrogate him in connection with suspected irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions. Notably, Raut's wife and 'associates' are also reportedly implicated in the case. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena MP, has denied any wrongdoing and claims that he is being pursued because of a political vendetta.

Response How did Sena leader react to ED searches?

"I have nothing to do with any scam. I am saying this by taking the oath of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb taught us to fight and I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena," Raut tweeted after the searches. To recall, he was questioned in the matter previously also and spent around 10 hours with the investigating officer in July 1.

Twitter Post Here's what Raut tweeted in Marathi

कोणत्याही घोटाळ्याशी माझा काडीमात्र संबंध नाही.

शिवसेना प्रमुख बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांची शपथ घेऊन मी हे सांगत आहे..बाळासाहेबांनी आम्हाला लढायला शिकवलंय..

मी शिवसेनेसाठी लढत राहीन. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) July 31, 2022

Quote I am fearless, undaunted: Raut after last ED questioning

"I gave full cooperation and answered all their questions. I will appear again if they call me," Raut had said last time after ED questioning. He said he was "fearless and undaunted" as he has "not done anything wrong in life".

Details What is Patra Chawl money laundering case?

The ED summons is linked to Mumbai's Patra Chawl redevelopment scam case. To recall, in April this year, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs. 11.15 crore, including a Dadar flat owned by Raut's wife Varsha, and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly owned by Varsha and Swapna Patkar. Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close associate of Raut.

Aide Property of close aide attached

The ED had also attached property worth Rs. 9 crore related to Raut's close aide Pravin Raut previously. A chargesheet was also filed against Pravin. The ED investigation also revealed that around Rs. 100 crore was transferred from real estate company HDIL to Pravin's account. He then diverted part of these funds to different accounts of his family members, businesses, and close associates.

Crime What did ED say in the chargesheet?

Last month the ED filed a chargesheet in the matter against Pravin and Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan of HDIL and Guru Ashish Construction, among others. Pravin had allegedly paid Rs. 55 lakh to Varsha from his wife's account, which the ED termed as proceeds of crime. Pravin also allegedly bore Sena leader Raut's travel expenses, including his hotel stay and air tickets.