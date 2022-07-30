India

Debt, not 'Prophet' row, forced Bhopal student to commit suicide

According to SIT, Rathore had accepted loans from various persons as well as at least 18 online rapid lending applications and was concerned about payback.

A Special Investigation Team claimed on Friday said that indebtedness had prompted Bhopal-based engineering student Nishank Rathore to commit suicide. Earlier, several speculations were making rounds including that he was murdered for supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. On the evening of July 24, Rathore's body was found cut into two parts on railway tracks in the Barkedhi-Midghat region of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

Message What was his last message that triggered speculations?

As per reports, his last message to his father raised suspicion that the death was connected to the controversy caused by the suspended BJP leader. Rathore's last mobile phone message, written in Hindi, read that "there is one punishment for the affront to the Prophet'' "head severed from the body." However, SIT official on Friday put all speculations to rest saying that "it was not a murder."

Investigation SIT reveals a different story

According to SIT, Rathore had accepted loans from various persons as well as at least 18 online rapid lending applications and was concerned about payback. Officials believe he wrote the note citing an "affront to the Prophet" to gain the favor of Hindu nationalists by presenting himself as a martyr or to obtain government assistance for his family.

Statement What did the officials reveal?

"No one knows what was weighing on his mind. We are all only making guesses," the official said. According to the investigation, no one picked up Rathore's phone, which was found near his body as the gadget had password protection. The final communication he sent was at 5.44 pm on July 24, only minutes before he was hit by a speeding Grand Trunk Express at 6.02 p.m.

Helplines If you have suicidal thoughts, please seek help

In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.