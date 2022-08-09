Politics

Mahagathbandhan 2.0: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Bihar governor

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 09, 2022, 06:04 pm 2 min read

The veteran Bihar politician visited Rabri Devi's house in Patna after meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan.

An hour after resigning as Bihar's chief minister, Nitish Kumar returned to the Raj Bhavan in Patna with Tejashwi Yadav to stake claim to form a new government—led by Mahagathbandhan 2.0. The Janata Dal (United) leader broke off his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday. Kumar would become the CM again, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Yadav as his deputy.

Context Why does this story matter?

Coalition partners in Bihar since 2017, the JD(U) and BJP had been at loggerheads in the recent past due to a variety of issues.

Kumar has skipped several meetings with BJP recently, signaling his disappointment with the saffron party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He was also rumored to be unhappy about former Union minister and JD(U) leader RCP Singh's growing proximity with BJP.

Meeting Kumar elected as 'Mahagathbandhan' leader

According to media reports, Kumar has been elected as the new leader of the newly formed Mahagathbandhan 2.0. The veteran Bihar politician visited Rabri Devi's house in Patna after meeting Governor Phagu Chauhan to submit his resignation. Kumar and Yadav are now meeting the governor to stake a claim for the new government. "Let us forget what happened in 2017," Kumar reportedly told Yadav.

Twitter Post Watch: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav arrive at Raj Bhavan

#WATCH | Bihar: Nitish Kumar RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reaches Raj Bhawan in Patna#BiharPolitics pic.twitter.com/Q4dqrWUVS7 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022