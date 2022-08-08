Politics

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar rings Gandhi as BJP-JD(U) rift widens

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 08, 2022, 11:06 am 3 min read

Political circles in Bihar have come abuzz after CM Nitish Kumar calls meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for a meeting of Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) of Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday. The development comes two days after the bitter resignation of former union minister and senior JD(U) leader RCP Singh. The meeting signals Kumar's rising frustration with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), thereby, increasing speculations of a rift.

Context Why does this story matter?

Alliance partners in Bihar JD(U) and the BJP have been at loggerheads in the recent past, mainly due to Kumar's demand for conducting a caste census in Bihar (and across India).

Singh's resignation comes a year after he was chosen as a union minister allegedly without consulting the Bihar CM, who was rumored to be unhappy about the former's growing proximity with BJP.

Details JD(U) calls for meeting with legislators

Political circles in Bihar have come abuzz after a senior JD(U) official said that the Bihar CM would hold a meeting of MPs and MLAs on Tuesday. Party MPs attending the ongoing parliament session have also been asked to reach Patna for the meeting. According to reports, the CM telephoned Indian National Congress (INC) President Sonia Gandhi as well.

Alliance Trouble in paradise for 5-year-old alliance?

Citing ill health, the CM also stayed away from a NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi on Sunday. The meeting was attended by 23 Chief Ministers, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, Kumar was seen at two back-to-back public events in Patna on Sunday. Additionally, the CM said on Sunday that JD(U) will not have any representatives in the union cabinet, PTI reported.

Quote 'Attempt to replicate Chirag Paswan model'

Speaking a day after Singh resigned from JD(U) over corruption allegations, Rajiv Ranjan, the President, said, "This is a conspiracy against Nitish Kumar...A model appeared in 2020 polls in the name of Chirag Paswan, another is being made at present." Ranjan referred to the split in Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party after his uncle left in 2020.

Twitter Post 'JD(U) will not join central cabinet'

What's the need for JDU to join Central cabinet? In 2019 itself, after arriving at a consensus, CM Nitish Kumar made it clear that we won't join the Central govt we stand quite firmly with it. There was a conspiracy to dent the persona of Nitish Kumar:Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh pic.twitter.com/SgFgL6SN0B — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2022

Partners Why is Nitish Kumar upset with the BJP?

The call for a meeting has given rise to speculations of JD(U) and BJP's alliance coming to an end. One of the biggest reasons for Kumar's disappointment seems to be NDA's token representation of alliance partners in the union cabinet. The CM has also expressed his disappointment with Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and hopes for the BJP to concede to his demand.

Resign RCP Singh resigns from JD(U)

JD(U) denied a Rajya Sabha nomination to Singh last month, a year after he joined the union cabinet reportedly without consulting Kumar. Singh's close proximity to BJP, alongside a video of him chanting slogans that presented him as the next CM, led to the party sending a show-cause notice to the senior leader this week. The notice sought an explanation for property irregularities.

Details Singh slams Kumar after quitting party

"Nitish Kumar is a man of vendetta," the former JD(U) national president said a day after resigning from the party. Singh also said that JD (U) is a sinking ship and there is no cure for CM's 'jealousy.' Snubbing the party boss in an interview with NDTV, Singh said that Nitish Kumar "stopped low to target his daughters."