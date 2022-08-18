India

Register FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case: Delhi HC

Shahnawaz Hussain has been accused of drugging and raping the victim at a farmhouse in Chhatarpur and then threatening to kill her in 2018.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday has directed Delhi police to register an FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in a rape complaint. The court also ordered to complete the investigation within three months. In 2018, the victim had appealed to a lower court that an FIR be registered against him, alleging he had raped and threatened to kill her.

Context Why does this story matter?

BJP trying to corner Bihar's newly-formed coalition government of RJD-JDU as RJD's Member of Legislative Council and Law Minister Kartikeya Singh has been mired in an alleged kidnapping case and is facing arrest. In this backdrop, the new proceedings against Hussain in the rape case could potentially weaken BJP's attack on the incumbent government.

Statement Court calls police 'reluctant' to register FIR

Rebuking Delhi police in the order on Wednesday, the bench of Justice Asha Menon said, "In the present case, there seems to be a complete reluctance on the part of the police to even register an FIR. In the absence of the FIR, at best, the police could have, as correctly observed by the learned Special Judge, conducted only what is a preliminary inquiry."

Allegations He allegedly drugged and raped the victim

The victim, hailing from Delhi, had accused Hussain of drugging and raping her at a farmhouse in Chhatarpur. He had then allegedly threatened to kill her. In July 2018, a Saket court had ordered preliminary investigation into the allegations. In the following proceedings, Delhi High Court, however, had given interim relief to him and ordered the investigation be halted.

Legal salvo Police bad in everyone's books

Police in its report submitted to the lower court had said that the case against Hussain does not hold water. Dismissing the police's argument, the court, however, had ordered an FIR to be registered against him in July 2018. The former Union Minister had challenged the lower court order arguing that the police investigation had "completely falsified" the case against him.

Political Career Hussain approaches Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Hussain moved Supreme Court to challenge the high court's order. The matter has been listed for urgent hearing. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) has said the Supreme Court will hear the matter next week. His lawyer said that if an FIR is lodged in the case, the 30-year-long career of the politician will be destroyed.